China’s Bitcoin Mining Crackdown May be Quite Bullish for Global Hashrate Diversification, Expansion of North American BTC Mining: Report
The team at BitOoda, a global digital asset financial technology and services platform offering risk management solutions, “best-execution” brokerage and market analysis, notes that in China, Vice Premier Liu He, in a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Committee, had stated on Friday (May 22, 2021) that the country will be “fiercely” cracking down on Bitcoin mining and cryptocurrency trading activities.www.crowdfundinsider.com