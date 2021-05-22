Lesser Known Places for Birding in Costa Rica- Mi Cafecito
Birding in Costa Rica wouldn’t be complete without a fine cup of coffee (or two). Smooth, tasty, and rejuvenating, the beans grown in the volcanic soils of Costa Rica make some wonderful boost juice. It’s why, before any birding jaunt, I brew fresh coffee in the pauraque calling pre-dawn hour, and why I bring that coffee with me. Since a day that blends high quality coffee and high quality tropical birding understandably ups my quality of life, I always enjoy a visit to “Mi Cafecito“.www.10000birds.com