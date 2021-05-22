Lesser Known Places for Birding in Costa Rica- Mi Cafecito

Costa Rica and Gabon are 10,000 kilometres apart, separated by the wide expanses of the Atlantic Ocean, but both nations are standing side by side in calling for a new international agreement to prevent and combat the scourge of wildlife crime.“Wildlife crimes, pose a threat to human and animal health, driving many species towards extinction, degrading entire ecosystems and their ability to sequester carbon, depriving governments of revenue, exacerbating corruption, insecurity, and poverty. “If we include the impacts of these crimes on ecosystems, then The World Bank estimates their value at a staggering US $1-2 trillion a year,” said His...