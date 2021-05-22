A DC Comic Explains How Wolverine Can Get Drunk

The idea of bringing up a DC comic to point out something about a Marvel comic almost feels like a playful slap to try and test the patience of Marvel fans everywhere, and it’s not the first gesture that’s been tossed about over the years. One thing a person needs to get through their heads before continuing is that between DC and Marvel, it’s okay to like them both. But in terms of pointing out the fact that Wolverine, the fast-healing mutant with metal-laced bones, can in fact get drunk, it feels more like an irritating poke than a light slap. Getting down to the meat of the story, it’s well-known by many fans that Wolverine is a drinker, probably one of those in the Marvel universe that enjoys the drink a little too much sometimes. But when a person has a head full of bad memories and experiences as Logan does, the booze can help at least a little sometimes. The only problem is that thanks to his healing factor, Logan can’t stay drunk for long. Much like anything he takes into his body, his healing factor tends to filter out anything that can harm him and seeks to repair any damage done quickly and efficiently. What this means is that as long as he drinks, his body will push any and all toxins out and will keep him from being falling-down drunk, unless of course, he manages to consume a massive amount of alcohol in a very short time. But the amount of alcohol that it would take to keep Logan good and drunk for a while would likely hospitalize if not kill a lot of people since he would probably have to be chugging one bottle of liquor after another to reach the desired effect. If he slowed down his healing factor would seek to keep up and keep pumping the toxins from his body. In essence, Wolverine CAN get drunk, he just can’t stay that way for long.