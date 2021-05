BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek police are looking for a suspect involved in a stand-off with officers early Sunday morning. Officers responded to a home on Cherry St. just before 1:00 a.m.. after a woman had sent a text message to her daughter saying a man was holding her at gunpoint. When officers arrived, they were unsure if the man was still in the house, but they remained outside the residence for most of the overnight hours.