If you know Zack Snyder from his DC days, you might be surprised to learn that the director first made his name helming the 2004 remake of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. But that was then, and this is now. Snyder is set to release Army of the Dead on Netflix on May 21 – and has explained to GamesRadar+ at a recent media event just how different the two are and how his approach to the zombie genre has evolved in the interim.