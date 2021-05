May 19—What: More than 1,500 dogs and 200 cats have found a new chance at a happy life thanks to Northeast PA Pet Fund and Rescue. Founded in August 2013, the Scranton-based nonprofit aims “to reduce the overpopulation of cats and dogs in Northeast PA and our southern states,” Director Shannon Ceccoli said. It takes in animals surrendered by local owners, pulled from shelters and rescued from the South, finding foster families to keep the pets “healthy, safe and loved until they are adopted,” Ceccoli said. The rescue makes sure animals stay up to date on shots, are spayed or neutered, and are microchipped.