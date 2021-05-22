NJPW fans still awaiting true return of Kazuchika Okada

Kazuchika Okada has not been the true “Rainmaker” in a very long time. It’s time that changes. When it comes to New Japan Pro Wrestling, many know who Kazuchika Okada is. Okada is recognized maybe more than anyone in that company’s history. If you have ever had the opportunity to see Okada live and in person, it’s a rockstar feel. There’s always been something special about “The Rainmaker.” That being said, he has not been the same as of late whatsoever.