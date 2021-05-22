newsbreak-logo
This New Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant Was Named One Of The Top In The World

You already know and love Chef Marcus Samuelsson. Whether it's watching his judging skills on "Chopped" or cheering as he breaks out the knives to win "Top Chef Masters 2" (via Marcus Samuelsson), this talented chef always makes food look good. Yet, while most of us are limited to our televisions to ponder these beautiful looking eats from afar, world-renowned food critics have taken the time to taste these dishes and agree that Samuelsson is truly world class.

