This New Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant Was Named One Of The Top In The World

There are plenty of great vegan restaurants worldwide, and many that have been operating for a long time, so you might be asking why you should care that another restaurant has joined the right side of history. Well, in case you are not aware, Eleven Madison Park is the New York restaurant headed up by renowned chef Daniel Humm, and it has 3 Michelin stars to its name. It has been closed due to the pandemic, and when it reopens its doors in June it will have a fully vegan menu. For such an acclaimed restaurant to decide to move away from animal products is a pretty significant deal.