EDITOR’S NOTE: EACH week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back:. F Paola Candia, who received her Doctor of Osteopathy from Kansas City University last Saturday, as well as those who supported her on her difficult journey to reach her goal. Even when people told her she couldn’t make it in the medical field, Candia proved them wrong.