Burial Releases New Track, 'Dolphinz'
It's the B-side to the producer's latest two-tracker for Hyperdub. Burial has released a new track, 'Dolphinz'. The song, which you can listen to just below, is the B-side to the producer's latest two-tracker for Hyperdub, which was first unveiled late last year with the release of other track 'Chemz'. The release now of 'Dolphinz' coincides with the full vinyl release of the two tracks, and follows on also from a split EP with Blackdown that Burial put out on Keysound last month.thequietus.com