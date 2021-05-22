newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Burial Releases New Track, 'Dolphinz'

The Quietus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the B-side to the producer's latest two-tracker for Hyperdub. Burial has released a new track, 'Dolphinz'. The song, which you can listen to just below, is the B-side to the producer's latest two-tracker for Hyperdub, which was first unveiled late last year with the release of other track 'Chemz'. The release now of 'Dolphinz' coincides with the full vinyl release of the two tracks, and follows on also from a split EP with Blackdown that Burial put out on Keysound last month.

thequietus.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemz Dolphinz#Releases#Hyperdub Burial#Song#Producer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

Allison Russell releases new track “Montreal” from Upcoming LP

Allison Russell announces the release of her latest single, “Montreal” from her forthcoming debut album. Russell’s first-ever solo project, Outside Child (produced by Dan Knobler) is set to be released on May 21. “Montreal” is an ode to Russell’s hometown. “I give thanks for my wondrous hometown of Montreal,” Russell...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

New Takuroku Releases

AKIO SUZUKI – — ” m e r i d i a n s c e n e r y ”. A legendary Japanese sound artist, Akio Suzuki has been performing, building instruments, and presenting sound installations for nearly 40 years. His music is simple and pure, exploring how natural atmospheres and sounds can be harnessed and then set free. To experience his art is to lose oneself in the sound that surrounds us. Akio performs on a range of unique self-made instruments including Analapos – an instrument he invented in the 1970s that creates echoes through the acoustic transmissions of a spiral cord stretched between two metal cylinders, De Koolmees – consisting of hollow glass tubes suspended over a frame, and an ancient stone flute (Iwabue) passed down through his family for many generations. Akio has collaborated with artists such as Toru Takemitsu, Takehisa Kosugi, Derek Bailey, Peter Brötzmann, Steve Lacy and John Butcher.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

TROST Records New and Upcoming Releases

DISQUIET – first 2021 release!. new live album by Rodrigo Amado – This is our language Quartet. Peter Brötzmann’s brand new art book “Along The Way” now available.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BORN OF OSIRIS Announces 'Angel Or Alien' Album, Releases Video For Title Track

Metal powerhouse BORN OF OSIRIS has unleashed its latest video, "Angel Or Alien". Not only that, but the band has also announced its eagerly awaited album, "Angel Or Alien", which will be out on July 2 via Sumerian Records. With crushing vocals and intricate guitar work laced with electronic twists and turns, "Angel Or Alien" is the follow-up to 2019's "The Simulation".
Musicweraveyou.com

Mysterious duo Pushing Daizies release brand new track ‘I Want To Know’: Listen

The mysterious American producing duo Pushing Daizies have been mesmerising listeners with their signature magical sound of bass-heavy, electronic dance music with a twist of grooviness, seen on their releases such as ‘Our Love’ and ‘Dreams’ that they released earlier this year. The duo is now back with a brand new track titled ‘I Want To Know’.
MusicYour EDM

Vandelux Comes to TH3RD BRAIN To Release 6-Track EP Dream State

Earlier this year, Vancouver-born multi-instrumentalist Vandelux shared two singles, indie-pop gem “Matter Of Time” featuring Alex Maher and bouncy banger “Baka,” teasing his upcoming EP Dream State, which is now finally released in full via TH3RD BRAIN. Dream State represents Vandelux’s attempt to translate a series of vivid dreams he was having during the second half of quarantine, resulting in a sonic journey driven by groovy basslines, intense arrangements and fun melodies.
MusicYour EDM

Dillon Francis Releases 5-Track VIP EP ‘Very Important Music’

Dillon Francis has released his new Very Important Music EP – a 5-track collection of VIP remixes of tracks spanning Dillon Francis’s career, featuring a fan-favorite ID of his 2015 hit “Coming Over” with Kygo, up through his 2020 single “Touch” with BabyJake. Also featured on Very Important Music EP are VIPs of his Spanish Pop radio hit “White Boi” feat. Lao Ra, “Be Somebody” feat. Evie Irie, and “Hello There” feat. Yung Pinch.
Celebritiesrespect-mag.com

Calboy Releases New Track And Visual “Ten Toes Down”

Chicago rapper Calboy releases his Cool & Dre-produced (Lil Wayne, DJ Khaled, The Game) track and video “Ten Toes Down” via Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records. The video, which premiered today on Revolt, was shot in New York and directed by Shomi Patwary (Tyga, Vic Mensa, GoldLink, Diplo). Calboy on “Ten...
Musicmixmag.net

Tirzah shares new track 'Sink in'

Tirzah shares ‘Sink In’ her second release of 2021 after ‘Send Me’. The track is largely instrumental - with lyrics that leave their subject matter open to interpretation from the listener. The song was written alongside Coby Sey and Mica Levi, her frequent collaborators. Read this next: Get to know...
Musicmxdwn.com

Lavender Diamond Releases Serene Bonus Track “Turn Around”

LA-based ork-pop group Lavender Diamond has unveiled their song, “Turn Around,” today via Petaluma Records. The song is a bonus track that will be included in the band’s re-release of their 2020 album, Now Is The Time. The bonus track had not been included in the digital release of Now...
Music1029thebuzz.com

Twenty One Pilots Release Third Track From Upcoming Album

Twenty One Pilots have shared “Saturday,” the third track to be released from their upcoming new album, Scaled And Icy, which is due out Friday (May 21st). “Saturday” is available now on all streaming platforms along with an official lyric video on the band’s YouTube channel. “Saturday” follows Twenty One...
Musicstereoboard.com

Garbage Unveil New Track Wolves

Garbage have shared a new song, Wolves. The biting, guitar-driven track is the latest from the band's upcoming album, 'No Gods No Masters', due out on June 11. It follows the previously unveiled cuts The Men Who Rule The World and the title track. Vocalist Shirley Manson said:. "This is...
Musicthis song is sick

Electric Kif Release Tantalizing Experimental Rock Track “F.M.B.”

Miami quartet Electric Kif is a melting pot of four musicians from very different backgrounds. Their combined styles create a jazzy, bass-fueled, progressive rock sound that is tinged with funk. The group has opened for the likes of Snarky Puppy and Kung Fu, and has played big stages like Okeechobee. This weekend, they dropped “F.M.B.,” the second single off their album Dreamlike, due in August.
Musicmagneticmag.com

EP Review: Burial - Chemz / Dolphinz

After some delays to help line up the physical and digital releases, Burial has released the b-side “Dolphinz” to his new EP Chemz / Dolphinz. The track starts out spooky and slow, like dolphins having a chat in the ocean. It continues to be a slow, ambient burner for the next few minutes, before it becomes dark and haunting again. The ending suddenly takes us above ground with the sound of rustling leaves, insects and birds near a body of water as a woman gives some interesting info on dolphins.
Musicallkpop.com

AB6IX reveal release schedule for upcoming Universe track 'Gemini'

AB6IX have revealed their release schedule for the upcoming Universe track "Gemini". Fans can expect a concept photo on May 16 KST and a full release of "Gemini" on the 24th. The track comes soon after AB6IX' last EDM-packed comeback track "Close" late last month. Stay tuned for updates on...
Rock Musicsidestagemagazine.com

Lacuna Coil Releases New Live Track and Video for “Apocalypse”

LACUNA COIL RELEASES NEW LIVE TRACK AND VIDEO FOR “APOCALYPSE”. Italian metal giants LACUNA COIL recently announced the release of their new live album, Live From The Apocalypse, to be released on June 25th. Today, the band have dropped the live version of “Apocalypse”, originally released on the latest studio album Black Anima, which is available to purchase and stream on all digital platforms. Watch the video for “Apocalypse” from the Live From The Apocalypse bonus DVD, HERE.
Celebritiesthesource.com

J Cole Release Track-list For Upcoming Album ‘The Off Season

We’re less than a day away from the release of J Cole’s highly anticipated album The Off Season. Earlier today the rapper announced that the project will be available at midnight. He also gave us a preview of the 12-song-long track list. In an instagram and Twitter post the rapper said.
Musictheprp.com

After The Burial Hit The Studio

After The Burial look to have recently been crafting the follow-up to their latest effort, 2019’s “Evergreen“. A photo shared by the band on their social media earlier today (May 17th) finds them holed up with producer Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Knocked Loose), who helmed both “Evergreen” and its 2016 predecessor “Dig Deeper“.