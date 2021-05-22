PGA Championship Odds Update: Brooks Koepka and Lois Oosthuizen Lead Close Field for Round 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook
The first two rounds of the PGA Championship brought tons of excitement (and plenty of drama), and the final two rounds promise to be no different. The field is incredible close, with Lois Oosthuizen and Phil Mickleson tied for first place at 5 under, while Brooks Koepka is close behind at 4 under. There are another 15 golfer well within striking range at 1 under or better.www.fanduel.com