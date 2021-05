While the offense was largely stagnant for Gwinnett, Jasseel de la Cruz and the pitching staff held down the fort and the offensive efforts of the red hot Orlando Arcia were enough to get the Stripers by the Bats by the final score of 2-1. Jasseel started his season in the bullpen for Gwinnett presumably because it was likely that he could be needed in that role in Atlanta, but now it looks like he is being stretched back out as a starter and he looked good in three clean innings. Jose Rodriguez backed that up with four strong innings of his own.