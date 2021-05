The final three spots in the Mixed Team Relay for Tokyo are up for grabs this weekend at the Mixed Relay Olympic Qualification Event in Lisbon, Portugal. That means Canada will have to finish on the podium to be able to field a team in Tokyo this summer. There are 17 countries in tomorrow’s race – none of the seven teams that have already secured a spot in Tokyo: France, Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, Germany, Netherlands, USA and Japan will be competing.