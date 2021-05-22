Examining Prospects of Packers Trading for Julio Jones
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imagine Aaron Rodgers back with the Green Bay Packers and slinging passes to Davante Adams and Julio Jones. Jones—one of the most dangerous receivers in NFL history—is on the trade block as the Atlanta Falcons grapple with salary-cap woes. As laid out by The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the Falcons are about $500,000 under the salary cap but need between $7 million and $8 million just to sign their draft picks.www.chatsports.com