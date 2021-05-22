The People Speak: More Than a Bus Ride

newsbreak-logo
I wanted to give a shoutout to Jerry with L-CAT (Lyon County Area Transit) for providing not only transportation, but for being instrumental in creating a very special family reunion. My uncle, Gerald, lives in Emporia. For his 92nd birthday, Uncle Gerald wanted to visit his 95-year-old sister, Cleora, in Trenton, MO. Uncle Gerald was realistic that it was not a reasonable option for him to attempt the drive himself. He contacted L-CAT and explained the situation in hopes that they may have a driver who was "off" and may be willing to pick up an extra job. Much to Uncle Gerald's surprise he was told that L-CAT could help him with his trip. He re-confirmed that they understood that Trenton was 220 miles one-way. They did and the trip was "booked."

