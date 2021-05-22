newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Doctors Set To Show Off Musical Talents

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Doctors in Recital is returning after a one-year COVID-19 hiatus. The variety show has scheduled its 15th year anniversary show for Jan. 22, 2022. Proceeds from the show go to the Green Bay Community Gardens and two student music programs. The event will feature the...

wncy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
County
Brown County, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtaq#Wiedner#Doctors#Physicians#Feature#Executive Producer#Medicine#Charities#Proceeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Green Bay, WIPost-Crescent

Zippin Pippin roller coaster will celebrate 10 years at Bay Beach Amusement Park with Trapper Schoepp concert, unlimited ride wristbands

GREEN BAY - When you're a roller coaster with your own song, of course, there's going to be a concert to commemorate your 10th anniversary. The Zippin Pippin will mark its first decade at Bay Beach Amusement Park on Friday with music by Trapper Schoepp, the Milwaukee singer-songwriter so fond of the 129-year-old park he released a six-song album about it in 2017. "Bay Beach Amusement Park" features songs about the bumper cars, Scat, Tilt-A-Whirl and one devoted to the park's most popular ride, the Zippin Pippin.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Congratulations to those receiving 2021-22 Art Merit Scholarships

Announced recently were the names of the UW-Green Bay 2021-22 Art Merit Scholarship recipients. Recipients must be Art majors and are selected by the Art faculty. Scholarships are awarded on criteria like those used to evaluate student work in studio courses: Formal Quality, Technical Mastery, Conceptual Depth, Integration, Context, Consistency, and Artist’s Statement. This year the Art faculty awarded more than $23,000 in scholarships endowed by former Art professors (and their families), Art students (and their families), and former Chancellor Tom Harden.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Photo Gallery: UW-Green Bay’s 2021 Commencement Celebration

Not even the clouds could dampen the spirits of UW-Green Bay’s Spring/Summer 2021 and Fall/Winter 2020 graduates at their outdoor Commencement Celebration, May 15, 2021. After more than a year of challenges brought on by the pandemic, students and their families were celebrated in an outdoor, walk-up and drive-through opportunity. They were cheered on by faculty, staff, students and alumni; they jammed to their favorite songs on a senior playlist; collected their grad packets; and, of course, just like other years, waited patiently to hear their names and majors called before they crossed a stage and formally received their diplomas. Following a congratulatory elbow bump and photo with Chancellor Michael Alexander, they were on their way to family and friends portraits at the Phoenix statue; a stop by the Alumni tent for a Phoenix cookie and farewell gifts, and final tour stops at some of their favorite campus places, including the Alumni Mural, The Phoenix Bookstore, and of course, the Shoe Tree.
Brown County, WIWBAY Green Bay

Art Garage holds Spring Art Market

We need more than the scattered rain forecast this weekend. More events confirmed after CDC eases mask guidelines. The Fox Cities can look forward to Mile of Music, Octoberfest, License to Cruise and Bazaar at Night. Job fair for Brown County emergencies. Updated: 16 hours ago. Brown County holds a...
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

‘Celebrating May 2021 Graduates’ Booklet

Congratulations, UW-Green Bay Fall/Winter 2020 and May 2021 Graduates! Your accomplishments and persistence to degree completion during a pandemic is remarkable. Under normal circumstances, you would be reading this booklet during the commencement ceremony and you would be hearing our comments from a stage. We never could have imagined the obstacles and roadblocks that we would have to face as a campus community, but you did it.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Local universities hold Spring commencements in unique, safe ways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic put a halt to college graduations all over, some universities weren’t able to have a ceremony, or some were virtual last year. Spring commencements are back and looking a little more normal this year, local universities were eager to do whatever it takes in order to celebrate graduates.
Brown County, WIWNCY

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini announced as co-hosts for 2021 CMT Music Awards

Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini will co-host the CMT Music Awards this year. CMT announced the news on Wednesday, after teasing that more details would arrive this week. It’s Kelsea’s first year hosting the show, while Kane returns for his second consecutive year as host, after sharing the gig with Ashley McBryde in 2020. The event — country music’s only entirely fan-voted awards show — will take place in Nashville, airing at 8PM ET on June 9.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Current Week (Current Young Professionals)

CurrentWeek is a week-long opportunity for young professionals to explore and engage with their community by sharing ideas, fostering collaboration, and making meaningful connections with other young professionals (YPs). This week provides a forum for educating and engaging people of all ages on the importance and impact of YPs on Greater Green Bay’s growth, development, and evolution as a place people want to live, work and play.