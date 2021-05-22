newsbreak-logo
Topeka, KS

Kansas Historical Society announces reopening plans for State Capitol, Kansas Museum of History

By Special to The Gazette
Emporia gazette.com
 3 days ago

The Kansas Historical Society announced reopening plans for the Kansas State Capitol and the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka effective in June. “We are so pleased to welcome Kansans back to all of our sites,” said Jennie Chinn, executive director, Kansas Historical Society. “We are excited to be able to share the state’s rich history with our visitors this summer. Kansans can explore the history of public health, journalism, railroads, Civil War and trails, to name a few. We are reminded every day just how important Kansas history continues to be through guiding our present and future.”

