newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

8 men being ordained into Roman Catholic priesthood

By Veronica Del Valle
Stamford Advocate
 3 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Cardinal Seán O’Malley is ordaining eight men into the Roman Catholic priesthood on Saturday. Six priests are being ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Archdiocese of Boston. Two priests are being ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, but will serve in the Archdiocese of Boston for a period of time before returning to their home diocese, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Society
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priests#Roman Catholic#The Priests#Cathedral#Ap#The Archdiocese Of Boston#Catholictv Network#Catholic Priesthood#Men#Cardinal Se N O Malley#Kumbakonam#Ministry#Time#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Boston, MABoston University

BU Class of 2021 Parents Watch Commencement from Everywhere—Cafes, Couches, Cars

Graduates adapted to the pandemic’s hybrid learning, their parents adapted to the long-awaited graduation ceremony. On Sunday afternoon, Alberto Rodriguez sat on a bench in a bus shelter on Commonwealth Avenue, a block from Nickerson Field, holding a bouquet of yellow, pink, and red roses for his daughter Danielly, who was about to graduate from BU Wheelock College of Education & Human Development. He had his cell phone tuned to the livestream link for the University’s historic, socially distanced 2021 Commencement. It was 1:45 pm, 15 minutes before the ceremony he’d been dreaming about for years.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Westborough, MAthegraftonnews.com

Opinion: Bano: Supports Mass General Brigham care center in Westborough

At Mass General Brigham facilities, my family and I have received medical care beyond expectations. Unsatisfied with local providers, for different reasons, my entire extended family and I ended up seeking care in Boston. We all now travel over an hour for every medical appointment. At Mass General Brigham facilities, everything from customer service to medical care has been exceptional. The staff is so highly trained, including in sharing their knowledge. Being treated with dignity, as though my issues matter, makes the drive worth it. That’s why I’m supporting their plan to bring the same quality of care closer to North Grafton.
Boston, MABoston Globe

In Philadelphia, a potential harbinger for Boston

People in Philadelphia and Boston tend to regard New York as a measure of everything they’re not, but beyond being sports crazy places full of those who despise the Mets, in Philly’s case, and the Yankees, in Boston’s, do things that happen in Philly have any resonance in Boston?. We’re...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Worcester retirement community names new executive director

Rogerson Communities has on Monday announced Michael Quirk will be the new executive director of its Briarwood Continuing Care Retirement Community in Worcester, beginning June 1. A graduate of Boston College, Quirk brings more than 12 years of experience to this new position, according to a release from Rogerson Communities,...
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Boston, MAsuffolk.edu

Risk Takers and Difference Makers

Suffolk honors the accomplishments and service of young alumni at its 10 Under 10 celebration. WBFF-TV Fox 45 News reporter Dan Lampariello, BSJ '14, holds his 10 Under 10 award. As students, they took different paths. As graduates, they pursued different careers. But the young alumni honored at the 2020-2021...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Transgender Activist ID'd as 1 of 2 Women Killed in Dorchester Stabbing

A transgender activist was one of two women fatally stabbed Sunday by a man at a home in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, authorities said Monday. Jahaira DeAlto was hosting Marcus Chavis and his family when Chavis killed her and his wife, Fatima Yasin, while also stabbing a dog, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They haven't determined a motive for the attack.
Stoughton, MAWicked Local

Stoughton attorney named to Mass Mentoring Partnership Board

Mass Mentoring Partnership has appointed Migdalia Nalls, of Stoughton, to its board of directors. Nalls is a trial attorney for the Youth Advocacy Division of the Committee for Public Counsel Services. She defends young people charged with delinquent/criminal charges and is assigned to the Roxbury office, handling the Suffolk County jurisdiction.
Boston, MAcommonwealthmagazine.org

After ruling, Rollins pledges review of Gaines case

SUFFOLK COUNTY District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who fought against the release of convicted murderer Raymond Gaines, now says her office is reviewing his case after a judge ordered Gaines’s release amid new evidence that casts doubt on his conviction and on the behavior of Boston police who handled the investigation.