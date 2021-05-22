8 men being ordained into Roman Catholic priesthood
BOSTON (AP) — Cardinal Seán O'Malley is ordaining eight men into the Roman Catholic priesthood on Saturday. Six priests are being ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Archdiocese of Boston. Two priests are being ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, but will serve in the Archdiocese of Boston for a period of time before returning to their home diocese, according to a statement from the archdiocese.