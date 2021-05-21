HOUSE EP-A // INFANTE ARQUITECTOS

This beautiful, spacious and sought after Town House is only three years young! Located in a quiet residential North Providence neighborhood, this wonderfully kept condo is nearby to all the conveniences. Every unit is an end unit with 12 total units over 6 buildings. Each unit has it's own individual driveway, attached garage, and a nice little deck out back. Outside is perfectly maintained and looks brand new. The interior is very nice with gleaming bamboo flooring throughout the first floor. The main level features an open floor plan and plenty of windows letting in lots of natural light, a like-new kitchen with granite countertops and a useful island, and a half bath for your guests. Upstairs there are two generously sized bedrooms with large closets and a large full bath, as well as washer & dryer hookups for laundry. This unit has an energy efficient gas hot air heating system and central A/C. Totally turn key and maintenance free, centrally located, with a single family feel and all under $300k with a very reasonable $200/mo HOA. Call today!