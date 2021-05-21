Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

HOUSE EP-A // INFANTE ARQUITECTOS

By Architizer Editors
architizer.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is located on a small piece of land measuring 10 meters at the front, closing at 6 meters at the back, with a pronounced break on one of its sides. The owner’s design request was that it will be economically profitable as a business model and meet the needs of an average family, but at same time distinguished from the rest of the housing complex, to be able to compete against the developers of the area in a future sale.

architizer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Gravity#Ground Floor#Dining Room#House#Surface#Kitchen#Visual Perception#Natural Light#Developers#Finishes#Tension#Siphon Systems#Maintenance#Dawn#Time#Sale#Means
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Quart // URLO Studio

The apartment on Quart Street in Valencia, Spain, originally built in the 80s, was in a state of absolute degradation when it was purchased in 2017. The challenge we were presented with at URLO was to create a comfortable and modern space to live in, in which light and materials could be the main protagonists.
Interior DesignArchDaily

JS Apartment / EB Arquitetos

Text description provided by the architects. Simple and compact apartment renovation project. The original plant was very segmented and dark. Disjointed rooms and poor architectural quality. The project should follow a very simple, sharp, and low-cost line. We removed the dividing walls of the kitchen and laundry area, as well...
Home & Gardenhomedit.com

Brick And Concrete House Surrounded By Rural Bliss

Although this house has completely replaced the old barn that used to occupy this same site, it did so while keeping its memory and spirit alive. This is a family home designed and built by studio OYO Architects in a lovely rural area called Drogen in Belgium. Its floor plan basically mimics the old barn and adds a new extension which brings more indoor spaces and also makes the transition towards the garden smoother and more seamless and organic.
Interior DesignTree Hugger

Small Italian Apartment Revamped As a Flexible, Open Living Space

Building anew isn't always the best or greenest solution, especially when it comes to considering things like embodied carbon (also known as "upfront carbon emissions"). In these situations, preserving and rehabilitating aging buildings are a greener option, especially in older cities that often have aging housing stock. More often than not, renovating an existing living space will often result in a project that can be surprisingly better tailored to current needs, while still maintaining the original character of a neighborhood.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

intersecting concrete slabs outline Stu/D/O architects' monolithic residence in thailand

Located in nonthaburi, thailand, ‘casa de alisa’ by Stu/D/O architects takes shape as a two-story sober monolithic residence. the dwelling delivers a deliberate austerity, as the spaces are formed essentially by structural concrete walls that frame the living areas from the surrounding layout. this arrangement fulfills the requirements of privacy while enclosing natural elements such as water and earth that opens toward the sky.
Visual Artarchitizer.com

Villa E // C.F. Møller Architects

Villa in northern Aarhus, Denmark, made of exclusive quality materials, with a unique level of de-tail and references to iconic architecture.Villa E is located in an undulating district of small, detached houses in northern Aarhus. The concept, materials and level of detail are inspired by the iconic Aarhus University, which was also designed by C.F.
Interior Designhomestratosphere.com

Open House Villa by SAK Architects

From cityscapes to farmlands, a drive with varying skylines is a journey in itself as one reaches the house; a home to our client who preferred raw and rustic experience over a luxury stay. The owner has his farm surrounded to this house and their parents enjoy the simplicity of this place. Nestled on the outskirts of Pune is a 5000 ft2 weekend home, designed by the team of architects at SAK designs, Ahmedabad., India. This house inhabits not just individuals but also various flora and fauna with each changing season.
Interior Designarchitizer.com

Quarter Glass House // Proctor and Shaw

Text description provided by the architects. This extension reunites the existing raised kitchen space with the property’s garden 1.2m below. A new sequence of stepped levels are created to define kitchen, dining, terrace and lawn in a ‘controlled descent’ from house to garden, adding height, light and volume. Four distinct...
Seattle, WATrendHunter.com

Serene Single-Storey Floating Houses

Joining a long tradition of floating houses in Seattle, the Portage Bay Float Home sits right beside the banks of Lake Union. The house, designed by Studio DIAA, is built on a floating log foundation that was erected in the early 1900s. The design is decidedly modern with an abundance of clean lines and a dark color scheme.
Interior Designdesignboom.com

neutral tones + bold plants decorate minimal 50-square-meter apartment in tokyo

N house by moss is a renovation of an atmospheric 50-square-meter vintage apartment in the magome neighborhood of tokyo, japan. the clients are a married couple who wanted 3 things in their new space; good light, a large living room, and minimal use of colors. the architects transformed the original two-bedroom layout to a light-filled one-bedroom with a living room, dining area, and kitchen.
Interior DesignArchDaily

Artificial Lighting in Interior Design

Natural or artificial, lighting is one of the most important elements in architecture, directly affecting our perception of spaces. It is capable of defining volumes, enhancing colors, textures, and therefore, contributing to the overall relationship between dimension, proportion, and contrasts. One of the many challenges of architecture is to shape spaces based on light and shade, and sometimes natural light is not enough, requiring additional light sources to be installed and controlled.
Lolo, MTMissoulian

4 Bedroom Home in Lolo - $639,860

Construction has started! WELCOME TO WILLOWBROOK MEADOWS! A conservation neighborhood with an emphasis on preserving open space, minimizing land disturbance, and incorporating the homes into the natural environment. This lot backs up to riparian open space that is home to multiple animals. Home is built by an award-winning luxury home builder. With attention to detail and design, this property rests on a large 8,100 sq. ft lot. This Montana Modern home features 2,409 sq. ft of living space on a zero-step entry for easy access. Other features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, 3 bedrooms + Den (with the option to add another bedroom and office space), and 2.5 baths. Included in the build is also the large finished and insulated 826 sq. ft. 2 car garage.
Interior Designcutoutandkeep.net

Best Interior Designer in Kolkata

Eyesight Interiors is the interior designers in west bengal offering a wide range of affordable interior designing services. Our interior decoration services include Home Decor, Home Interior Design, Kitchen Interior Design, Bathroom Interior Design, Floor Interior Design, Interior and Exterior. We strive to build a strong client relationship based on trust, commitment and integrity. Trust is the foundation of any client/architect relationship. Your success and value rely on your being able to trust us to deal with any situation (project process).
Interior Designhomeworlddesign.com

Home for the Arts in Amsterdam by i29 interior architects

In a former industrial area in the north of Amsterdam, this apartment building was built for people providing freedom to all co-design their own homes. An open loft space without a prefixed layout and a double height ceiling gave us the possibilities to realize a completely custom designed interior, made to measure for a writer and art collector couple.
Interior Designrealtytimes.com

Turn Your Condo Balcony Into a Beautiful Outdoor Space

How do you take your condo balcony from bike storage and catchall to a beautiful outdoor space you can really enjoy?. Whether your balcony is large or small, a little planning at the start will ensure the result of your work is just what you want it to be, whether you’re looking for a place to entertain or a private oasis for relaxing.
Interior Designlumberjocks.com

2021 Kitchen Renovation

Our 1898 house needs a kitchen upgrade from what we originally did in 1992 (with a few tweaks since then, but nothing major). Doorway on the left heads to the dining room. It’s too small. Ceiling needs repair, new lighting, new floor, flipped kitchen design as well. So all needed to be stripped to the basics.
North Providence, RIanytimerealty.com

56 Andover Street

This beautiful, spacious and sought after Town House is only three years young! Located in a quiet residential North Providence neighborhood, this wonderfully kept condo is nearby to all the conveniences. Every unit is an end unit with 12 total units over 6 buildings. Each unit has it's own individual driveway, attached garage, and a nice little deck out back. Outside is perfectly maintained and looks brand new. The interior is very nice with gleaming bamboo flooring throughout the first floor. The main level features an open floor plan and plenty of windows letting in lots of natural light, a like-new kitchen with granite countertops and a useful island, and a half bath for your guests. Upstairs there are two generously sized bedrooms with large closets and a large full bath, as well as washer & dryer hookups for laundry. This unit has an energy efficient gas hot air heating system and central A/C. Totally turn key and maintenance free, centrally located, with a single family feel and all under $300k with a very reasonable $200/mo HOA. Call today!
Real Estatethervagroup.com

9424 Lockberry Ridge Loop

Welcome home !!! This beautiful 3bd 2.5ba sitting on 1.3 Acres in Hollymeade subdivision. Turn key home allows you to move right in with a quick close. Natural light shining throughout the spacious first floor, TONS of windows overlooking your beautiful private backyard! Enjoy the freshly painted interior, Beautiful laminate floors throughout the first floor, large laundry utility room tons of storage. You will fall in love with the screened on porch overlooking your privately wooded lot. Upstairs will not disappoint with brand new carpet, freshly painted rooms and large Primary bedroom with generous walk in closet. Owner just replaced HVAC unit. Do not miss the opportunity to see this home well maintained home, schedule your private tour today!
Interior Designlumberjocks.com

Art Deco waterfall drawer restoration

Found this gem in local thrift store. The top coat, shellac, was severely scratched, parts of the skirt were missing, but veneer was in a good shape – see the last photo. I have rebuilt the skirt, scraped and reapplied stain and topcoat, painted drawer pulls with bronze paint. It looks very good now.