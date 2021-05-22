newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

China's Yuan Longping dies; rice research helped feed world

By HUIZHONG WU
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XTBF2_0a7yMmfz00

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Yuan Longping, a Chinese scientist who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday at a hospital in the southern city of Changsha, the Xinhua News agency reported. He was 90.

Yuan spent his life researching rice and was a household name in China, known by the nickname “Father of Hybrid Rice.” Worldwide, a fifth of all rice now comes from species created by hybrid rice following Yuan’s breakthrough discoveries, according to the website of the World Food Prize, which he won in 2004.

On Saturday afternoon, large crowds honored the scientist by marching past the hospital in Hunan province where he died, local media reported, calling out phrases such as: “Grandpa Ye, have a good journey!”

It was in the 1970s when Yuan achieved the breakthroughs that would make him a household name. He developed a hybrid strain of rice that recorded an annual yield 20% higher than existing varieties — meaning it could feed an extra 70 million people a year, according to Xinhua.

His work helped transform China from “food deficiency to food security” within three decades, according to the World Food Prize, which was created by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Norman Borlaug in 1986 to recognize scientists and others who have improved the quality and availability of food.

Yuan and his team worked with dozens of countries around the world to address issues of food security as well as malnutrition.

Even in his later years, Yuan did not stop doing research. In 2017, working with a Hunan agricultural school, he helped create a strain of low-cadmium indica rice for areas suffering from heavy metal pollution, reducing the amount of cadmium in rice by more than 90%.

___

This story corrects Yuan's age.

960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
584
Followers
9K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuan Longping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Taiwan#Chinese Scientists#Chinese Food#Food Research#Ap#The World Food Prize#Hybrid Rice#Low Cadmium Indica Rice#Worldwide#Taipei#Hunan Province#Malnutrition#Food Deficiency#Father#Species#Xinhua News Agency#The Scientist#Longping Dies#Changsha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Related
Indiancadvertiser.com

If China shrinks, it's the world's problem

China's slowest population growth in decades may be felt more acutely beyond its borders than within them. The economy will keep humming and incomes can continue to climb, albeit at a slower rate. The rest of us, however, will need to adjust to a persistently slacker pace of global expansion and the prospective ebbing of deflationary pressure.
HousingUS News and World Report

China Professor Calls for Million-Yuan Reward to Boost Birth Rates

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A Chinese professor has urged the government to offer parents 1 million yuan ($156,000) for each newborn child in a bid to shore up the country's declining birth rate, sparking a debate on social media about the soaring costs of raising children. China's population rose by its...
AgricultureDaily Iberian

China's imports hit world trade

Perhaps the biggest agricultural demand story of the 21st century has been China. Accounting for more than 18 percent of the global population, China’s large population of 1.4 billion has experienced a dramatic increase of per capita income. Those two demand factors have occurred as domestic production in China has struggled to match, creating a significant reliance on imports.
Agriculturesavingseafood.org

China’s seafood demand could triple, researchers predict

China’s requirements for seafood imports could more than treble to as high as 18 million metric tons (MT) by 2030, according to a report published by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, “China at a Crossroads: An Analysis of China’s Changing Seafood Production and Consumption.” Imports hit a high of 4.3 million MT in 2019, but fell 20 percent last year. The report was coauthored by Beatrice Crona, the executive director for Global Economic Dynamics and the Biosphere at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Emmy Wassenius, a doctoral candidate at the academy. SeafoodSource interviewed them to find out how the 2030 figure was calculated and to ascertain the economic and political context of the report.
Chinainsidesources.com

China’s ‘Digital Yuan’ and the Race for a Global Digital Currency

China recently unveiled its own national digital currency. The development creates an instant threat to the U.S. dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency. It gives China a powerful new tool for exercising “soft power,” and massively undermines one of the United States’ most important foreign policy weapons. Failure to respond effectively will seriously harm America’s global standing.
Chinafinancemagnates.com

After a Successful Pilot in Hong Kong, Tests of China’s Digital Yuan to Expand

After the successful completion of an initial pilot program to test the use of the digital yuan across borders, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is seeking to expand testing of the digital asset. Bloomberg reported that the initial tests were conducted between multiple parties, including merchants and a bank chosen by mainland Chinese authorities.
ChinaNew York Post

China bids farewell to legendary ‘strong-willed’ pig who survived quake

This heroic hog is on its last hoof. Livestock legend Zhu Jianqiang, whose name means “strong-willed pig” in Chinese, may soon pass away after 14 years — that’s 100 in pig years — the Global Times reported. Zhu first made international headlines in 2008 when the brave animal survived 36...
Cell Phonessixthtone.com

To China’s Elderly, Apps Present Hurdles, Not Help

SHANGHAI — At nearly 70 years of age, Zheng is once more facing one of the inconveniences of old age. The word “Reward!” is flashing on his phone in eye-catching red text. It baffles Zheng. A minute earlier, he had carefully traced his finger across the screen to handwrite the phrase, “How to take a screenshot on a phone,” using the internet-searching skills he had just learned. But the ad saying “Reward!,” filling his screen for reasons he cannot figure out, has stopped him in his tracks.
Chinakitco.com

China should free up yuan eventually to spur greater use, PBOC researcher says

BEIJING, May 19 (Reuters) - China should free up the yuan exchange rate over time to support wider global adoption of the currency, a senior central bank researcher said. China has been trying to boost the yuan's global clout since 2009 to reduce the reliance on the U.S. dollar in trade and investment settlements and challenge the dollar's role as the world's major reserve currency.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

China’s Sinovac shot found highly effective in real world study

(May 12): Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s vaccine is wiping out Covid-19 among health workers in Indonesia, an encouraging sign for the dozens of developing countries reliant on the controversial Chinese shot, which performed far worse than western vaccines in clinical trials. Indonesia tracked 25,374 health workers in capital city Jakarta for...
Agriculturedallassun.com

Profile: Yuan Longping, the father of hybrid rice

CHANGSHA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, whose lifelong research helped feed the world's most populous country and beyond, died of illness at 91 on Saturday. Yuan, a household name in China, is renowned for developing the first hybrid-rice strain to substantially raise yields. He passed way at...
AgricultureInternational Business Times

Infographic: China Is Hungry For Feed Grains

China’s steeply rising imports of corn have thrown world market prices into disarray. The price of the grain hit a nine year high in early May at $7.32 per bushel and remained elevated at more than $6 this week – a price not seen since early 2013. China’s demand for...
Food & DrinksBusiness Insider

Yuan Longping: Committed to benevolence and humanity's well-being

BEIJING, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on Yuan Longping:. On May 22, Yuan Longping, the renowned Chinese scientist who helped lift countless people out of hunger, passed away, setting off an outpouring of grief among the Chinese public. His passing was reported by numerous foreign media outlets.
Public Healththeblend.ie

Wuhan Chinese bio lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid-19 outbreak: report: The Blend

Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology sought hospital care in November 2019, weeks before Beijing disclosed the Covid-19 pandemic, a US media report said, citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence document. which could add weight to the growing calls for full scale. investigating whether the coronavirus was able to escape from China’s best biological lab.
HealthUS News and World Report

WHO Expert Say New Research Mission to China Would Be Helpful

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A leading scientist on the WHO's COVID-19 mission to China said on Tuesday that a follow-up trip could be helpful to gather additional research on the origins of the disease, but should be separate from any audit of information provided by Beijing. The comments from Dutch virologist...
Agriculturesixthtone.com

Paying Tribute to Yuan Longping, Who Fed China After Famine

Yuan Longping, the renowned agricultural scientist who became a household name in China, died of organ failure on Saturday, over a month after suffering a fall at his research base. Born in 1930, Yuan was widely regarded as a national hero for developing hybrid rice varieties that fed tens of...
AstronomyPosted by
TheWeek

What will China's rover be researching on Mars?

Perseverance and Curiosity have company. The China National Space Administration successfully landed its Zhurong rover on Mars on Saturday, state media reports, making China the third country after the United States and Soviet Union to touch down on the Red Planet (the 1971 Soviet mission failed shortly after landing). It's considered a major achievement for Beijing's space program, which is growing more and more ambitious.
Economyunseenopp.com

China’s “Bitcoin Ban” Is Fake News to Help Digital Yuan

Cryptocurrencies tumbled again this morning as China released yet another market-altering statement. In Beijing’s latest bid to crash digital currencies, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He reiterated that he would “crack down on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and resolutely prevent the transmission of individual risks to the social field.”. And...