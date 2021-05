The Alexis Grubbs Scholarship winners were presented with plaques at the Cobb Bar association Law Day meeting. The total scholarships awarded totaled $39,000. The fund has been established by the Cobb County Bar Association and the Cobb County Legal Secretaries Association in memory of Alexis Grubbs, daughter of retired Cobb Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs, who was a rising senior at Marietta High School when she was killed in an automobile wreck on July 28, 1998.