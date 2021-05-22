'This Is Us' star secretly marries, more news ICYMI
On May 16, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley made his first red carpet appearance ever with Sofia Pernas at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Fans, however, couldn't help but notice that the couple seemed to be wearing rings, sparking marriage rumors. On May 17, the speculation was confirmed: The duo secretly married "recently," a source confirmed to People magazine. The ceremony was "super intimate," a source told Us Weekly. "Justin and Sofia had always been flirty friends on 'The Young and the Restless.' Their chemistry is just off the charts." This is Justin's third marriage.