'This Is Us' star secretly marries, more news ICYMI

Did Bobby Bones just let it slip that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom already tied the knot? The American Idol judge's ABC co-star has fans speculating that Perry and Bloom wed in secret after a new interview with Us Weekly in which he spoke about the couple's wedding as if it had already happened. "It was so small that I did not get that invite," the radio personality answered when asked if he had been invited to the ceremony, adding later, "I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous."