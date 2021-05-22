newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

'This Is Us' star secretly marries, more news ICYMI

By Mark Gray
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 16, "This Is Us" star Justin Hartley made his first red carpet appearance ever with Sofia Pernas at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Fans, however, couldn't help but notice that the couple seemed to be wearing rings, sparking marriage rumors. On May 17, the speculation was confirmed: The duo secretly married "recently," a source confirmed to People magazine. The ceremony was "super intimate," a source told Us Weekly. "Justin and Sofia had always been flirty friends on 'The Young and the Restless.' Their chemistry is just off the charts." This is Justin's third marriage.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Sofia Pernas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Us Weekly#Star Magazine#Wedding#The Secret#Married People#Icymi#Secret Wedding Part#Marriage Rumors#Flirty Friends#People Magazine#Rings#Red Carpet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsNY Daily News

‘This Is Us’ star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas got married

Another happy couple got married. “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas of “The Young and the Restless” fame tied the knot and news of the union leaked when the newlyweds made their first red carpet appearance as a couple with wedding bands on Sunday. In June, sources...
Montecito, CAMarie Claire

Ariana Grande Secretly Got Married Over the Weekend

Congrats are in order for Ariana Grande, who reportedly wed her fiancé Dalton Gomez this weekend in a secret ceremony. Sources tell TMZ that the singer and Gomez wed at her new home in Montecito, California. It was reportedly an "intimate" gathering with around 20 guests, including their closest friends and family. TMZ's sources add that while the event was small (and a surprise to her fans) it was "filled with a lot of love." It also wasn't a traditional affair, with Grande and Gomez opting to exchange "informal I Dos."
Los Angeles, CAInternational Business Times

Pop Star Ariana Grande Gets Married

American pop star Ariana Grande married her luxury real estate agent fiance Dalton Gomez at her home in Los Angeles on Sunday, US media reported Monday. "It was tiny and intimate -- less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love," a representative for 27-year-old Grande told People magazine, which confirmed a report from TMZ.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Katy Perry Fans Think She Secretly Married Orlando Bloom Already

Did Bobby Bones just let it slip that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom already tied the knot? The American Idol judge's ABC co-star has fans speculating that Perry and Bloom wed in secret after a new interview with Us Weekly in which he spoke about the couple's wedding as if it had already happened. "It was so small that I did not get that invite," the radio personality answered when asked if he had been invited to the ceremony, adding later, "I did not go to the wedding. And I understood why, although I was jealous."
TV & VideosDigital Courier

Will Kevin & Madison Actually Get Married on ‘This Is Us’?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 5, Episode 15 of This Is Us, “Jerry 2.0.”]. This Is Us is less than a week away from concluding its fifth season and doubts about Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison’s (Caitlin Thompson) impending wedding continue to arise. Thank you for reading!
TV & VideosVoice of America

Stars of Japanese 'Contract Marriage' TV Program Marry in Real Life

Actors Gen Hoshino and Yui Aragaki played unusual, but appealing, lovers in a well-liked Japanese TV show. Now, they are really getting married. The couple announced their decision in a joint statement posted Wednesday on Aragaki's Instagram account. It is an example of “life imitates art,” which means that life sometimes seems to be a copy of a work of art. That is amusing because we usually think of art as a copy of something in real life.
RelationshipsPosted by
Womanly Live

10 Celebs Who Got Married In Secret

Being in the public eye constantly cannot be easy. Sharing every moment of your life, big or small, with an audience must be taxing, but this is the way that many celebs live their lives daily. It’s no wonder they steal away for privacy whenever possible. For most people, their...
RelationshipsPopculture

'90 Day Fiance' Longtime Star Reveals Secret Marriage

Colt Johnson is a married man! The 90 Day Fiancé personality revealed on the 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all Sunday that he and Vanessa Guerra wed in a secret ceremony he didn't even reveal to mom Debbie until that moment. The TLC personality broke the news with a dramatic declaration, telling everyone, "I love Vanessa so much I married Vanessa and didn’t tell anybody in this f—ing room."
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

90 Day Fiance Stars Armando Rubio And Kenneth Neidermeier Got Married

90 Day Fiance stars Kenneth Neidermeier and Armando Rubio were easy to root for. Their respect and feelings for each other were so apparent. And, despite many aspects that usually hinder cast members from staying together such as a significant age difference, cultural differences, and disapproving family, these two made it work. Even in the face of institutional bias.