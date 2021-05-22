newsbreak-logo
China's Yuan Longping dies; rice research helped feed world

By HUIZHONG WU
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yuan Longping, a Chinese scientist who developed higher-yield rice varieties that helped feed people around the world, died Saturday at a hospital in the southern city of Changsha, the Xinhua News agency reported. He was 90. Yuan spent his life researching rice and was a household name...

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

