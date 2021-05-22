Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Justin Schwartz, Mattitaco

The inaugural St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival featured some amazingly fancy food, celebrity chefs, the best in barbecue, a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch and, of course, wine. The four-day event began with the World Golf Hall of Fame Winemaker’s Dinner on Thursday, May 6. The dinner offered six courses, each paired with a complementary wine. The meals were prepared by six different chefs — three guest celebrity/James Beard Foundation award-winning and nominated chefs and three outstanding local chefs — paired with a guest golf celebrity’s wine. The dessert course was prepared by celebrity chef and author Maneet Chauhan, who is well-known for not only her specialized Indian cuisine, but her numerous stints on Food Network, including appearances a judge in the popular “Chopped” series. Chauhan spoke at the event and mingled with fans afterward. There was also a silent and live auction held to raise money for the World Golf Hall of Fame and Jan Stephenson’s Crossroads Foundation.