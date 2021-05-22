newsbreak-logo
Dan’s Taste 2021 Chefs: Justin Schwartz, Mattitaco

Cover picture for the articleGet our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Whether you’ve ordered from the Mattitaco Food Truck or eaten at the restaurant in Mattituck, it’s impossible to deny the incredible freshness and authenticity of the tacos on offer. Owner Justin Schwartz is bringing the delectable tacos to Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork on Saturday, July 10.

