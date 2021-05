Move through fear: To successfully ride the high highs and the low lows of entrepreneurship, you have to have the ability to move through fear. It will pop up constantly — What do people think of me? Is this the right move? What if I lose it all? Am I being too loud here? All fear does is strip and rob you from your future and present dreams. Fear visits in the lows and the highs. For example, when a client signed a contract for the remainder of 2020, I was terrified. It was the longest contract I had ever signed with a client and I was worried about the responsibility of showing up. Fear comes when you’re down and fear comes when you’re up high. Act despite it.