Dame Joan Collins, who arrived in Mallorca on Tuesday, has been relaxing on the island and has had the time to answer a few questions from the Majorca Daily Bulletin ... "I first came to the island when I was a teenager and later shot a film here. At that time Mallorca was very different from today, it was far less developed. There were nowhere near as many houses and hotels. I love the sun here and the restaurants … the paella ... ."