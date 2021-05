For this week's review of the Championship, the relegation battle tightens up in the last round of matches as Derby lose, Rotherham draw and Wycombe shock Bournemouth. I try my best not to repeat myself in these columns, certainly when it comes to player of the week, however this week I'll make an exception for previous winner Ivan Toney. In Brentford's 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday, Toney became the first player to score 30 goals in a Championship season since Glenn Murray for Crystal Palace in 2013.