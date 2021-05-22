Game and Parks Accepting Trail Grant Applications
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for the Recreational Trails Program for fiscal year 2022 funding. The Recreational Trails Program is a grant program through the Federal Highway Administration that reimburses political subdivisions, such as communities, counties, natural resources districts, up to maximum of $250,000 or 80% of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation and support facilities.ruralradio.com