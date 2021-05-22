Game and Parks Accepting Trail Grant Applications

Have you been wanting to be more involved in your community? We are accepting applications right now for residents to serve as Community Facilitators. This program focuses on bridging gaps between neighborhoods, developers, and the City. Each community (there are 7) is led by a Community Facilitator and a Deputy Facilitator. City staff will make a selection based on applications and present the choice to the City Council for advise and consent. Terms are generally two years. For more information and to apply, visit the Community Facilitators page, or email communityoutreach@herriman.org for more details.