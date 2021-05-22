newsbreak-logo
Game and Parks Accepting Trail Grant Applications

ruralradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is accepting applications for the Recreational Trails Program for fiscal year 2022 funding. The Recreational Trails Program is a grant program through the Federal Highway Administration that reimburses political subdivisions, such as communities, counties, natural resources districts, up to maximum of $250,000 or 80% of project costs for trail acquisition, development, renovation and support facilities.

ruralradio.com
