Our top properties of the week

From immersive installations by Heather Phillipson and Yayoi Kusama to retrospectives of Eileen Agar and Jean Dubuffet, the capital’s artworld emerges from lockdown. “Welcome back!” The voices of the ticket-checkers echo across the Royal Academy courtyard. Upstairs, Michael Armitage’s Paradise Edict (to 19 September) brings together 15 of the British-Kenyan artist’s large-scale paintings – multi-layered, often fantastical explorations of politics, history, myth and landscape. Armitage is known for referencing western art’s old masters, but this show goes wider: included are works by East African modernists who have influenced him – among them Meek Gichugu, whose No Erotic Them Say (c 1992), a painting of a wide-eyed woman entwined with a zebra, shocked the artist profoundly as a nine-year-old. Downstairs is David Hockney’s life-affirming The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020 (to 26 September), his second batch of iPad works, 116 in all – a reminder that the greatest thing about Hockney is his relentless experimentation.