Who ya got? Previewing 76ers vs. Wizards

Yet again, the Sixers caught an opponent without a good chunk of the talent on their roster, as the New Orleans Pelicans were playing without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, plus a handful of other regulars. So when Philadelphia led by 17 points near the half, you figured it was going to be another empty the bench night. 25 minutes max for the starters, Daryl Morey tweeting out Paul Reed-related mud gifs, you know the drill. Instead, the Sixers gradually let the Pelicans back into the game over the course of the third quarter, and New Orleans would lead by as many as seven points in the fourth. Fortunately for seeding purposes, Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run and would eventually hang on for the 109-107 victory. The magic number for the first overall seed is down to two over Brooklyn, and three over the Bucks, who have actually moved a tiebreaker ahead of the Nets for second place in the standings. Let’s get to Bell Ringer.