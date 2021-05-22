newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Who ya got? Previewing 76ers vs. Wizards

By Joseph Casciaro
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a furious late-season push, the Washington Wizards sealed their once-improbable playoff berth with a decisive win over the Indiana Pacers in the East's final play-in game. Their reward: a date with the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. NBA feature writers Joseph Casciaro and Joe Wolfond are here to break it down.

www.thescore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Daniel Gafford
Person
Robin Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Washington Wizards#The Indiana Pacers#Philly#Simmons On Westbrook#Doc Rivers#Synergy#Series X Factor Wolfond#Mid Range Pull Ups#Defense#Prediction Wolfond#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
WSB Radio

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBAFinger Lakes Times

Sixers squeak past undermanned Pelicans, 109-107

PHILADELPHIA — No surprise here ... well, maybe there was in the end. The 76ers faced a New Orleans Pelicans squad that was without five of their top eight players. Of course, they did. Facing undermanned teams has become the norm for the Sixers. They defeated the Pelicans, 109-107, in...
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: First-place Sixers hold on in Chicago for fifth straight win

With Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic missing for Chicago, the Sixers looked like they were on their way to an easy victory Monday night. Philadelphia led by 20 points heading into the fourth quarter, until the Sixers’ all-bench unit allowed a 24-5 Bulls run in a five-minute span, ending the hope of the starters getting extra rest on the second night of a back-to-back. Fortunately, the top dogs pulled the team out of the skid, ending the game with an 18-7 push to win the fifth straight for the Sixers, 106-94. Philadelphia now sits a full game up on Brooklyn, plus the tiebreaker. On to Bell Ringer.
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Friday, 5/7

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAmymotherlode.com

Harris, Curry lead 76ers past Bulls 106-94

CHICAGO (AP) — Tobias Harris scored 21 points, Seth Curry added 20 and the Philadelphia 76ers won their fifth straight game, beating the Chicago Bulls 106-94 on Monday night. Philadelphia built a big third-quarter lead and then held on, staying ahead of the Brooklyn Nets for the top spot in...
NBAsportsmax.tv

Washington Wizards moving inside perimeter and into playoff picture

A 103-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors on a buzzer-beating three-pointer just over a month ago on April 5 seemed to encompass the Washington Wizards' season perfectly. Washington blew a 19-point, third-quarter lead en route to dropping to 0-11 when failing to score more than 102 points. It was a fourth straight loss for a team playing their fifth game in a row without 2020 scoring leader Bradley Beal, and the defeat dropped the Wizards to 17-32 – the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference and 3.5 games out of 10th place for the final spot in the play-in tournament.
NBAFrederick News-Post

The surging Wizards don't have one secret weapon - they have three

For eons, the Wizards have collected players as if they were jigsaw puzzle pieces. Every year, they hope to fit them together into a tableau of the Grand Canyon. Instead, we get Poker Playing Dogs. Just once, maybe by accident, couldn’t the pieces create something unexpectedly beautiful?. Maybe, they just...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Sixers survive battle with shorthanded Pelicans

Joel Embiid had 37 points and 13 rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers held on for a 109-107 victory over the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. It was Embiid's 16th game this season with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid was 11 of 20 from the field and 12 of 12 from the free throw line.
NBANBC Sports

3 observations after Sixers hold off Bulls to win 5th straight

There’s only so much the Sixers can control. The opponent in front of them is not within their power, but the outcome of the race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed is. Facing another shorthanded team Monday night, the Sixers won and improved to 44-21, a full game ahead of the Nets in the standings. A 106-94 victory at United Center over the Bulls was the team’s fifth straight.
NBAIndy Cornrows

Why the Pacers’ junk defenses were junk against the Wizards

On Monday night, in what, per NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, was the second fastest-paced game (119.5) in the 25 seasons for which the league has play-by-play data, the Pacers surrendered 154 points, getting torched around the basket and dusted in transition, as the Wizards put up season highs in field goals made (63), field goal percentage (61.2), points in the paint (96), fast break points (30), and assists (50). Of course, central to it all was Russell Westbrook, who after burning the Pacers for a 30-20 game in March, when the roster was mostly healthy, tallied 14 points, 21 rebounds (a new career-high), and 24 assists (tying a franchise record). Bizarre and embarrassing, with live-ball turnovers and fast-breakable missed shots leading to (literal) touchdown passes, it’s difficult to distill exactly what went wrong for the Pacers on defense into a single catch-all, aside from the fact that the single catch-all might just be that it’s difficult to distill exactly what went wrong.
NBACBS Sports

76ers' Tobias Harris: Scores 15 in blowout win

Harris scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with three assists and two rebounds in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday. Harris needed just 26 minutes to score in double figures for the sixth time in his last eight games since returning from a knee injury. Over that span, the forward has averaged 14.4 points (on 51.1 percent shooting from the field), 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

GRADES: Sixers power past Bulls for 5th straight win

The Sixers take advantage of a short-handed Chicago Bulls team as Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic sit. Philadelphia has looked less convincing for much of the second half of the season. They have faced a string of lesser opponents, many of whom were missing starters. None of it matters. The...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Russell Westbrook’s triple-double leads Wizards to OT win vs. Raptors

Russell Westbrook had 13 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds to record his 180th career triple-double and the visiting Washington Wizards defeated the Toronto Raptors 131-129 in overtime Thursday night in Tampa, Fla. Westbrook, who fouled out with 15.5 seconds remaining in overtime, needs one more triple-double to tie Oscar...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Power Rankings: Peaking Bucks, Porter Jr. and Westbrook’s triple-doubles

In this week’s NBA Power Rankings looks at the peaking Milwaukee Bucks, the Michael Porter Jr. show, Russell Westbrook’s triple-doubles and more. Our new look NBA Power Rankings are back, a non-traditional structure for a non-traditional era of professional basketball. The world is no longer just about wins and losses and teams are no longer the primary crucible of basketball power. So each week we’ll be dissecting how basketball power is presently distributed — between players, teams, friendships, diss tracks, aesthetic design choices, across leagues and whatever else has a temporary toehold in this ever-changing landscape.
NBAlibertyballers.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Lucky number seven for Sixers in win over Pelicans

Yet again, the Sixers caught an opponent without a good chunk of the talent on their roster, as the New Orleans Pelicans were playing without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, plus a handful of other regulars. So when Philadelphia led by 17 points near the half, you figured it was going to be another empty the bench night. 25 minutes max for the starters, Daryl Morey tweeting out Paul Reed-related mud gifs, you know the drill. Instead, the Sixers gradually let the Pelicans back into the game over the course of the third quarter, and New Orleans would lead by as many as seven points in the fourth. Fortunately for seeding purposes, Philadelphia answered with an 8-0 run and would eventually hang on for the 109-107 victory. The magic number for the first overall seed is down to two over Brooklyn, and three over the Bucks, who have actually moved a tiebreaker ahead of the Nets for second place in the standings. Let’s get to Bell Ringer.
NBAsportsbettingdime.com

Wizards vs Pacers Odds and Picks

The Washington Wizards are 3-point road favorites over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Wizards’ Russell Westbrook can tie Oscar Robertson’s NBA record for career triple-doubles. A look at the Wizards-Pacers matchup along with a prediction can be found below. Two teams jockeying...
NBANBA

Recap: Wizards earn crucial 131-129 OT win over Raptors

Wizards: Bradley Beal (28), Raul Neto (25), Robin Lopez (24) Raptors: Pascal Siakam (44), Gary Trent Jr. (25), Fred VanVleet (22) The Wizards defeated the Raptors 131-129 in overtime on Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back. The win snaps a nine-game losing streak to Toronto and gives Washington a leg up in the race for the final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In. Bradley Beal scored a team-high 28 points, Raul Neto scored a career-high 25 points and Russell Westbrook notched another triple-double with 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists.