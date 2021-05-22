Who ya got? Previewing 76ers vs. Wizards

On Monday night, in what, per NBA.com’s John Schuhmann, was the second fastest-paced game (119.5) in the 25 seasons for which the league has play-by-play data, the Pacers surrendered 154 points, getting torched around the basket and dusted in transition, as the Wizards put up season highs in field goals made (63), field goal percentage (61.2), points in the paint (96), fast break points (30), and assists (50). Of course, central to it all was Russell Westbrook, who after burning the Pacers for a 30-20 game in March, when the roster was mostly healthy, tallied 14 points, 21 rebounds (a new career-high), and 24 assists (tying a franchise record). Bizarre and embarrassing, with live-ball turnovers and fast-breakable missed shots leading to (literal) touchdown passes, it’s difficult to distill exactly what went wrong for the Pacers on defense into a single catch-all, aside from the fact that the single catch-all might just be that it’s difficult to distill exactly what went wrong.