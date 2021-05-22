Oak Hill boys soccer wins CSRA championship

Sonoraville High senior Alexa Geary signed a basketball scholarship on Monday with the Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville. Geary said of the signing, "this means a lot. I’ve been working for this since I was a little kid. That’s the biggest goal for a little girl starting to play basketball is to get to play college ball. Finally getting to have my signing today and to have everyone here that has supported and helped me along the way is a great feeling. The (Georgia College) coaches were so friendly from the start of when I met them. All the girls on the team were so sweet and welcoming, the coaches were so kind to me and the campus was beautiful. I really got to see what life would be like there when I visited, and it felt like family just like it does here at Sonoraville. It’s sad that high school is coming to an end. It really hasn’t hit me yet. I guess when we get to graduation week it probably will. It’s exciting to be with the girls I’ve grown up with since middle school and see how far we’ve come. We’re all excited to see what the future holds for us, and I’m ready to see what it holds for me at Georgia College."