Oak Hill boys soccer wins CSRA championship

Union-Recorder
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oak Hill Middle School boys soccer team completed a successful season by winning the 2021 CSRA middle school championship. OHMS finished the regular season with a 6-2 record, clinching the No. 2 seed and defeating T.J. Elder Middle School in the league semifinals. Undefeated Lake Oconee Academy came into town and the Braves knew they had one more task to check off the list. The championship game was not an easy one, tied 0-0 at the end of regulation and straight to penalty kicks to decide the champions.

www.unionrecorder.com
