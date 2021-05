On a towering shelf in the Anoka County Historical Society archives, a 20-foot-long painted canvas sat carefully wrapped and protected from any light, resting and waiting. The canvas arrived at ACHS after the Bethel City Council decided in a 4-to-1 vote on May 17, 2001, to “donate the curtain to the Historical Society to preserve, protect and keep.” The backdrop suffered water damage along the top edge at some point in its lifetime while it hung in the Bethel City Hall building, and no one wanted to see it damaged further. Since we had just renovated the city library building in Anoka to create our current museum space and continued to settle in, it took some time to organize the banner’s arrival. The time came on a day with no chance of precipitation, after holding our Annual Meeting at Bethel City Hall in 2004.