10 Simple Ways To Support Your Kid’s Emotional Development

It’s easy to monitor your preschooler’s physical development as he or they grow taller, bigger, and stronger. But how can you measure your child’s development in other areas? For example, can you tell if their social and emotional development is on track for their age? As your child’s parent and first teacher, you’re in a good position to observe and assess whether their developing skills are appropriate for children between 3 and 4 years old. The milestones and tips that follow will help you understand what your child should be doing and learning – and how you can support his or her development.