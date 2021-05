The incident took place at a home in west Orlando on Monday. A man in Florida was arrested and charged Monday after his 8-year-old son accidentally shot himself at their home. Police responded to the residence in west Orlando on Monday afternoon after receiving information about a shooting incident. The officers found the child with a gunshot wound to his hand. The 8-year-old boy, whose name was not revealed, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was reported to be in a stable condition, Orlando Sentinel reported.