Scientists have cracked a code! The first human-monkey chimera has been created from human and monkey cells and cultured for 20 days. The work was published in the journal Cell and led by Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte. After decades of work towards understanding early embryo development in animals, Belmonte hopes to better understand that of early humans. Looking from all perspectives, the scientific work has raised ethical questions of combining human cells with another species. Within the journal, ethicists reflect on how this information should be interpreted and further scientifically sought out.