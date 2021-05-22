newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zacks Investment Research#Mortgage Loans#Investment Analysts#Equity Investment#Capital Investment#Financial Investment#The Legacy Loan Program#Btig Research#Jmp Securities#Sec#Baldwin Brothers Inc#Ma#Camden Capital Llc#Barnett Company Inc#Reit#Zacks Com#Agency Rmbs#Inspire Advisors Llc#Research Analysts#Equities Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. WNS reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) to Sell

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $881,556.68 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.07 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,529 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “. Separately, Oppenheimer raised Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Buys 600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

SBBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.