Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.21.