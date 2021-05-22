Clark County to kick off Click it or Ticket Campaign today

YELLOW SPRINGS — Clark County is kicking off the Click It or Ticket National Campaign today.

The Clark County Safe Communities Coalition, along with local and state law enforcement agencies, are uniting to raise awareness on the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

There will be a short press conference, followed by a seat belt check at Young’s Jersey Dairy from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 6880 Springfield Xenia Road in Yellow Springs.

The National Seat Belt Enforcement Mobilization takes place May 24 through June 6, ahead of Memorial Day where there is an increase in traveling.

The NHTSA reports that of the 22,215 passenger vehicle occupants killed in 2019, 47 percent were not wearing seat belts.

In 2020, Clark County saw 23 fatal crashes, over 60 percent involved passengers who were unbelted, according to a release.

Lt. Aller of Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds Clark County residents, “Remember that buckling up is the simplest and safest way to avoid injuries during any type of crash. Buckle up Ohio!”