Renewable tech brings power swarming through the world’s poorest villages

Spanish energy company Iberdrola and American power generation products producer Cummins have signed an agreement to promote a green hydrogen value chain in Spain by 2023. “Our partnership with Iberdrola will connect us with a major clean energy company and strategically positions us to be a European leader in green hydrogen production,” said Tom Linebarger, chairman and CEO of Cummins. Cummins’ new €50 million PEM electrolyzer plant, for the production of green hydrogen, will be in Castilla-La Mancha. The two companies defined it as one of the world’s largest hydrogen plants. “We continue to make progress in our ambitious plan to put Spain and Europe at the global forefront of this technology,” Ignacio Galán, chairman and CEO of Iberdrola, said on Monday. The plant will house system assembly and testing “for approximately 500 MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1 GW/year. The facility, which will initially be 22,000 square meters, is anticipated to open in 2023.”