newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Birgit Minichmayr – ‘As An Unperfect Actor: Nine Shakespeare Sonnets’

By londonjazz
londonjazznews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirgit Minichmayr – As An Unperfect Actor. Nine Shakespeare Sonnets set to music by Bernd Lhotzky with Quadro Nuevo. (ACT 9931-2. Album review by John Arnett) It is extraordinary to think that this is Birgit Minichmayr’s first complete album as a vocalist, such is her command of the material and the sheer range of emotion and mood she conjures up. Primarily an actor and very well known to German-speaking audiences, she has extensive film, theatre and TV credits, Shakespearean roles amongst them, including with the Burgtheater Company in Vienna. As she says “What was most exciting was not just to be singing Shakespeare, but to be singing at all – and especially with these people” The people in question are composer, arranger and pianist Bernd Lhotzky, and the four hugely accomplished members of Quadro Nuevo, formed in 1996 and with sixteen previous albums to their name, on double bass and percussion, guitar, reeds and accordion.

londonjazznews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespearean
Person
Birgit Minichmayr
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Rufus Wainwright
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Actor#Jazz Guitar#Musical Theatre#Contemporary Music#Jazz Music#Sound Of Music#World Music#Unperfect#Quadro Nuevo#German#The Burgtheater Company#C17th#Argentinian#Spanish#Eleven Sonnets#Composer Lhotzky#Musical Form#Shakespearean Roles#Song
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Public Healthfoxbangor.com

William Shakespeare Dies at 81, Was First Man to Get COVID Vaccine

William Shakespeare, the one famous for the COVID-19 vaccine, is dead … 5 months after getting inoculated. The other Shakespeare’s dead too, but you knew that. The 81-year-old Englishman — who went by Bill, btw — died Thursday of an illness, which the BBC reports was unrelated to the vaccine.
San Francisco, CASFStation.com

SF Shakespeare Festival's Takes on Shakes: Romeo and Juliet

Mention the name Shakespeare and you can't help but visualize iconic scenes and speeches from Romeo and Juliet to Macbeth, Much Ado About Nothing to A Midsummer Night's Dream. San Francisco Shakespeare Festival's Takes on Shakes is a bold new video series that explores such scenes. The Romeo and Juliet...
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Theater-loving San Diego teen wins national Shakespeare competition

SAN DIEGO — Delilah Delgado fell in love with William Shakespeare’s plays while attending outdoor performances at The Old Globe theater in Balboa Park. Now, the San Diego teen will soon trod the boards of Shakespeare’s Globe in London, as her prize for winning first place in a national Shakespeare contest.
EntertainmentAdvanced Television

BBC opens Shakespeare archive

The BBC has made hundreds of its Shakespeare programmes available for free to schools, colleges and universities across the UK. Hundreds of hours of radio and TV productions, interviews and programmes – spanning more than 70 years – are being released, catering for primary school children right through to postgraduate students.
Books & Literaturethechronicle-online.com

Bell plans Shakespeare lectures

In our world of electronic and digital communications, one wonders what evidence of our day-to-day lives will exist for our descendants in the next century. Modern technology has given us the ability to be in almost constant touch with one another. But, will our emails and texts still exist a hundred years from now? For decades, letter writing was often an everyday occurrence for most people. Keeping in touch meant sitting down with pen and paper. Receiving a letter was often an exciting event, especially from someone miles away. And, for many, including Alexander Graham Bell and his family, these letters were something to be kept, not simply discarded once read. The Bells were profuse writers and as a result, their story can be told today through thousands of letters.
Saint Louis, MOladuenews.com

Shakespeare, Race, and Who Gets to Tell the Story

Virtual on Zoom - access at https://mohistory.org/events/shakespeare. Excitement is building throughout St. Louis for the upcoming Shakespeare in the Park production of King Lear, directed by Carl Cofield, the associate artistic director of the Classical Theatre of Harlem. The play features an all-POC company, including Tony Award winner Andre Dé Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz, Ain’t Misbehavin’) in the star role. Thought to be William Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy, King Lear remains relevant in a 21st century America wrestling with critical issues. Join us for a panel discussion with local and national theatre professionals and scholars about the role race plays in Shakespeare’s work, the ways that people of color have used his work as vehicle for artistic excellence, and how centuries-old works can be retold to explore issues of race and equity today. ASL interpretation will be provided at this program.
Entertainmentmusicalamerica.com

Soprano Johanna Wallroth receives 2021 Birgit Nilsson Stipendium

The 2021 Birgit Nilsson Stipendium is awarded to 27 year old Swedish Soprano, Johanna Wallroth who receives 200.000 SEK (equivalent to $24.000) on 13 August when she will perform in recital as a part of the celebrations for this year’s Birgit Nilsson Days. Johanna Wallroth was thrust into the limelight...
Oklahoma StateTahlequah Daily Press

Oklahoma Shakespeare reveals new outdoor venue

OKLAHOMA CITY —Oklahoma Shakespeare has announced the building of a new outdoor performance and event space at the theater company’s home in the Paseo Arts District in Oklahoma City. As part of the renovation and expansion of the indoor complex, Oklahoma Shakespeare will also reveal the new Shakespeare Gardens on...
Louisville, KYPioneer News

Shakespeare in the Park

The weather turned out wonderful, but a tragedy still took place at the Mount Washington Sports Complex… one with a great love story. “Romeo and Juliet” was performed by Kentucky Shakespeare at the Wesbanco Amphitheater as part of the “Shakespeare in the Parks” tour. Featuring seven actors, many playing multiple...
Entertainmenthvmag.com

See Shakespeare and Martha Washington at This Hudson Valley Fest

Into the Woods photo by T. Charles Erickson / Courtesy of Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival returns to Boscobel House and Gardens for its final season before moving to a new home. The Bard is back in the Hudson Valley. At least, his spirit is. Thanks to...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

Shakespeare In the Park to stage 19th full season

Invoking Charles Dickens, Ronnie Bell chooses to focus on “the best of times” in announcing Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park’s full season of four plays. As executive director, Bell has worked with his board to accommodate federal and local regulations designed to ensure the safety of actors and audiences throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Macbeth on Film: The Cinematic Adaptations of the Shakespeare Tragedy

Tom Jolliffe on the many film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth…. Shakespeare may have been the scourge of G.C.S.E students for many years, but it seems that the long standing fascination with his work is in no danger of passing. Whether its Hamlet, Othello, one of the Henrys, Romeo and Juliet, King Lear or many of the countless other works, his oeuvre has been adapted or referenced almost since his death, from stage to (in the last century and a bit) screen.
MusicBackStage.com

The 5 Best Shakespeare Sonnets for Auditions

In a previous article, I wrote how Shakespeare’s sonnets provide an evocative alternative to more traditional choices for classical monologues in professional auditions. In this piece, I’d like to discuss five of these poems that might work especially well for actors. Granted, the “best” sonnets to audition with are those...