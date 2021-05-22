newsbreak-logo
Religion

Column: Why do we pray?

Hickory Daily Record
 4 days ago

Have you ever wondered about the purpose and benefit of prayer? The first reason to pray that many people think of is … “because the Bible says so and it promises that God will gives us what we need.” Jesus said in Matthew 7:7, 7 “Ask, and it will be given you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.” (NRSV) I really like that verse, but whenever I request something it feels like I’m asking a Magic 8 Ball expecting the answer “hazy, try again.”

