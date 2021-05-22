Column: Why do we pray?

Write to letters@times-standard.com with your reasons why you got your COVID vaccine and we’ll publish them. Like many of us, to vaccinate or not to vaccinate, that was the question that ran through my brain box; the first reason was hugs and kisses, the second reason was I’m not finished traveling. So, when my dear friend, the husband, and kids all, moved back to Southern California, we haven’t been together for two years, because COVID-19 was roaming the Earth and I wasn’t! I was hesitant in getting the virus shot because years ago I had received a pneumonia vaccine. I had pneumonia every day for five years straight (it seemed like that). Then to top it off, my family had filled their brains with the political brainstorm, if you received the vaccination you would also get a chip to go with it, pasha! Say to me, I have a cell phone, that’s all they need! Tina, my friend from Southern California, texted me asking if I had got the shot in the arm. I was happy to say indeed I did! Hugs are coming up from Southern California and more are coming from my Wyoming Class Reunion, in July! Yay for me!