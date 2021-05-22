newsbreak-logo
President Obama helped to build Israel’s “Iron Dome” | Opinion

Over the last week, we’ve been shown a steady barrage of images and stories of rockets fired at Israel from Palestinian territories. Some hit their targets, with tragic consequences. Others are intercepted before they can kill civilians on the ground. What we haven’t been told is the role of an American company in a joint venture in this amazing defense, how President Barack Obama played a role in its creation for Israel, and how Israelis are paying us back for our support of them in this anti-missile shield.

