Stocks

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Christopher D. Sorrells Sells 10,000 Shares

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer Purchases 40,000 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $1,860,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,327,033.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.35 Million

Equities analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will report $30.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.03 million and the lowest is $29.83 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $881,556.68 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post $30.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.81 million and the highest is $31.39 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “. SNDEQ stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Sundance Energy has a twelve...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $12.00

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.07 EPS Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $175.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.83 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce $2.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 million and the highest is $3.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,529 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 576 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Buys 600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gmt Capital Corp Sells 300,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,249,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,949,405.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nitin J. Mhatre Purchases 2,000 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stock

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.