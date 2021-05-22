Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Christopher D. Sorrells Sells 10,000 Shares
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.www.modernreaders.com