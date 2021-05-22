Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Director Christopher D. Sorrells Sells 10,000 Shares

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Splunk from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.18.