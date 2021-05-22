Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand looks back on career as retirement approaches

What better way to spend a beautiful day than lounging on an island beach? You may be wondering how on earth that’s possible in the most landlocked place on the North American continent. Yes, really – North Dakota has the geographical center of the entire continent, you literally can’t get further from the coast than here. However, that isn’t stopping one beautiful spot from being the perfect destination on a sunny day. This island in North Dakota is only accessible via one road, and it’s ideal for an in-state vacation.