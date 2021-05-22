Stifel Nicolaus Raises Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$4.00

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.83.