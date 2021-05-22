newsbreak-logo
Stifel Nicolaus Raises Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target to C$4.00

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.90 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Steppe Gold in a report on Wednesday,...

Markets

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.
Stocks

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Increased to C$4.40 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.
Stocks

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.88.
Markets

HC Wainwright Increases MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target to $22.50

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.
Stocks

Analysts Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $25.46

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.73.
Stocks

Evercore ISI Reaffirms Hold Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.83.
Stocks

Brokerages Set Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) PT at $12.00

Shares of Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.
Markets

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.
Markets

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Stocks

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Raised to $490.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.74.
Metal Mining

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Price Target Lowered to C$9.46 at Fundamental Research

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at C$5.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30. Gran Colombia Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$8.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$317.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.41.
Technology

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Stocks

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
Stocks

Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Stocks

RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $700.00

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.28.
Stocks

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.83

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as high as $5.84. GasLog shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 126,534 shares changing hands. Several analysts have issued reports...
Stocks

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of McEwen Mining worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Markets

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocks

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocks

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Cut to $77.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.78.