newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

Baptist Health Richmond supports Mental Health Awareness Month

By Register staff report
Posted by 
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 3 days ago

Baptist Health Richmond believes mental health is equally as important as physical health. Our Behavioral Health team is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to support patients to thrive, not just survive. In recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we invite you to join us to increase the awareness of mental health in our community and commit to supporting those in need seek help.

Mental health can have an effect on a person’s physical and emotional health. It is very important to be aware of these conditions and know of ways to treat them, the hospital stated in a release.

Some common mental illnesses are:

Anxiety disorders: Persistent or frequent feelings of anxiety that interferes with one’s normal life.

Depression: Negative feelings that continue for more than two weeks, also interfering with one’s home, work, or social life.

Eating disorders: Common disorders are anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa which involve altered thoughts about one’s appearance and weight.

Borderline Personality disorder: This causes one to have dramatized mood swings, impulsive behavior, and a harder time maintaining social and romantic relationships.

PTSD: Posttraumatic stress disorder can be caused by a variety of traumatic events in one’s life and symptoms can include flashbacks, nightmares, depression and anxiety.

Schizophrenia: This can cause confused thoughts, hallucination, odd behavior, and one being out of touch with reality.

Bipolar disorder: Those who experience bipolar disorders have periods of highs and lows as well different energy levels and a hard time thinking clearly.

ADHD: Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is when one has troubles paying attention and acting impulsively. It is common more in younger children and teenagers.

“The CDC recognizes that more than 50% of adults in America will be diagnosed with a mental disorder or illness at some point in their lifetime,” said Lora M. King, MSA, BSN, RN, SANE, Director of Emergency, Cardiovascular & Behavioral Health Services at Baptist Health Richmond. “There is a range of actions that can be taken to help prevent mental illness and promote mental health.”

The Behavioral Health team provides many services that can help manage your mental health including individual and group therapy, psychiatric medication management, substance abuse in the form of an Intensive Outpatient Program and on site clinical assessments.

For more information about the services available at Baptist Health Richmond, call 859.544.8171 or visit BaptistHealth.com/Richmond. The Behavioral Health team also provides a 24 hour/7 days a week helpline to assist in providing support. To contact the helpline, call 1.800.395.4435.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
1K+
Followers
91
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, KY
Health
Local
Kentucky Health
City
Richmond, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Mental Health Care#Community Health#Mental Health Disorders#Behavioral Health#Baptist Health Richmond#Msa#Bsn#Rn#Cdc#Physical Health#Emotional Health#Mental Illnesses#Anxiety Disorders#Eating Disorders#Bipolar Disorders#Substance Abuse#Depression#Adhd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
PTSD
Related
Mental Healthkyma.com

Sens. Sinema, Kelly address mental health and substance abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will award over $71 million to address mental health and substance abuse in Arizona. "Arizonans struggling with mental...
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

COVID-19 and Mental Health

There’s hardly a person on this globe whose well-being hasn’t been affected by the ongoing pandemic. People of all ages, all nationalities, have seen their routines, rituals and often their livelihoods, ripped away. Even an elderly nursing home resident, lost in the fog of Alzheimer’s, felt the impact as once...
Mental Healthketteringhealth.org

Seeking Mental Health Help: Start with Your Primary Care Physician

Mental illnesses are common in the United States, but they are still difficult to talk about for many people. It can be scary to admit you need help, and the thought of seeking a mental health provider can seem daunting. But you can start with someone you’re already comfortable with—your primary care provider (PCP).
CharitiesKeene Sentinel

Maps Counseling Service to hold art auction for Mental Health Awareness Month

Maps Counseling Service will hold its first art auction on May 23-30 on Facebook. A dozen local artists are contributing their paintings through the EARTHSONG arts collective. “Once COVID hit we were aware that many people had been impacted in so many ways,” said Ilona Kwiecien, an EARTHSONG member. “Mental health is a huge issue as a result of all these trials that people have gone through. There’s going to be a lot of mental health assistance that people are going to need.”
Mental Healthmainepublic.org

Pandemic Anxiety: Ways To Address Anxiety & Mental Health Issue Due to the Pandemic

As the pandemic drags on, people continue to experience high levels of stress and anxiety—about the virus, the vaccine, isolation, financial concerns, and what the future holds. May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services has introduced a campaign to help people get through these stressful times. We'll discuss how to cope with the mental and emotional strain of the pandemic, and we’ll offer resources for support.
Homelessmymodernmet.com

7 Shops Helping Raise Awareness and Funds for Mental Health Causes

May is National Mental Health Awareness Month in the United States. During the pandemic, media attention has highlighted the mental health struggles facing the nation. Mental illnesses such as depression, bipolar disorder, and obsessive compulsive disorder are all much harder to face alone. That's why it's important to raise awareness about mental health issues, to destigmatize them and better equip allies as pillars of support.
Mental Healththesportsbank.net

COVID-19 and its impact on education, social life, and mental health of students

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected the lives of people. It has affected people regardless of their nationality, level of education, sex, or income. People have to be in their homes because of lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. It has shown severe implications on education, social life, and mental health. This impact on mental health has resulted in psychological problems that include frustration, stress, depression, and overeating. Student’s lifestyle has drastically changed whether it’s about their learning, sleeping habits, daily fitness routine, social life, and mental health.
Mental Healthdistrictadministration.com

How a college provides mental health care to K-12 kids

Student mental health is among the leading concerns of superintendents and their teams as schools emerge from the COVID pandemic. Mental health Approximately 24,000 school-aged children and their families will have greater access to mental health care through a new University of Missouri initiative funded by local taxes. The university’s...
AdvocacyKSLTV

NAMI Utah Fights Mental Health Stigma With Annual NAMIWalks Your Way Fundraiser

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Making mental health a priority, especially during such a challenging year, has never been more important. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Utah is hosting their 18th annual NAMIWalk Your Way fundraiser Saturday, May 22 to break the stigma around mental illness and to improve the lives of those who live with mental illness by helping them know they are not alone.
MinoritiesThe Evening News

RUMPLE-WHITING COLUMN: Focus on importance of addressing Black mental health

Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with mental health concerns. During the month of May, there is a national movement to raise awareness about mental health across the country, and there is a goal to focus on fighting stigma, educating the public, and advocating for policies that support people with mental illness and their families. In this article, we are going to highlight mental health in the Black community and discuss implications from institutional, structural and individual racism and how it impacts the ability for many in our country to reach the best self.
Mental Healthparkview.com

Squashing the stigma of mental healthcare

This post was written by LaDonna J. Hayden, MA, LMHC, student assistance counselor, Parkview Employee Assistance Program. In an ideal world, everyone would see a therapist regularly. Every six months, you would see your primary care physician, dentist and therapist, which would be typical human upkeep. Unfortunately, most of us aren’t there yet.
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

How To Cultivate, Sustain, And Discuss Mental Health In The Workplace

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, yet there's still a great deal of misunderstanding and confusion about mental health, particularly in the workplace. First, let’s start with what mental health is—and isn’t. Though people tend to use the terms “mental illness” and “mental health” interchangeably, they’re not the same thing....