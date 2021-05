Ducati rider Redding is going into his second season in WSBK, after finishing as runner-up behind Kawasaki's six-time champion Rea in his rookie campaign last year. The new season kicks off later this month at Aragon, where Rea was one of several riders in action last week during a three-day test along with Kawasaki teammate Alex Lowes, Yamaha factory rider Toprak Razgatlioglu and BMW pair Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark.