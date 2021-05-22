Letter to the Editor: Kudos to students, staff for Pequot Lakes High School's Day of Caring

I’d like to thank Brenna, Faith and Gabbie for raking my yard during the recent Day of Caring through Pequot Lakes High School. These young ladies did an excellent job and were very polite. It’s such a wonderful feeling to see these young folks out helping others when there’s so much trouble in our world. My favorite part of the news is when the media shares the “Acts of Kindness” done by so many people. It puts a smile on one’s face.