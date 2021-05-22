newsbreak-logo
Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand looks back on career as retirement approaches

By Brad Dokken
The Dickinson Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK -- Terry Steinwand, director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department since 2006, announced on Monday, May 17, that he will retire effective July 31. A Garrison, N.D., native, Steinwand earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UND and first worked for the Game and Fish Department in 1976 as a seasonal aide at Spiritwood Lake north of Jamestown, N.D. He joined the department full-time in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries chief in 1989 and was first appointed as Game and Fish director Jan. 1, 2006, by then-Gov. John Hoeven, also serving under Govs. Jack Dalrymple and Doug Burgum.

