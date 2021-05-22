'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Shirley Shades Her Parenting Skills in New Post

Chelsea Houska has shared what it was about her pre-teen daughter Aubree that caused her to step away from ‘Teen Mom 2,’ and ‘leave that chapter of my life.’. MTV’s Teen Mom 2 returned for season 11 on Tuesday May 4, but it was minus a very familiar face. Chelsea Houska has left the show, and now she’s revealing why she’s passing up that sweet MTV paycheck. While the 29-year-old and husband Cole DeBoer have built themselves quite a nice business empire featuring everything from beanies and sunglasses to wallpaper designs and diaper bags, it ultimately came down to Chelsea not wanting to share 11-year-old daughter Aubree Lind‘s private preteen moments with the world.