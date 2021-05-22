newsbreak-logo
Family Relationships

'Teen Mom' Amber Portwood's Ex Gary Shirley Shades Her Parenting Skills in New Post

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood and her ex, Gary Shirley, were at odds when it came to their daughter, Leah. The 12-year-old had been experiencing a strain on her relationship with her mother, which led to drama between Portwood, Shirley, and Shirley's wife, Kristina. According to The Sun, it seems as though there's no end in sight to their drama, as Shirley supposedly shaded his ex on Instagram.

Amber Portwood
