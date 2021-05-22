Making the Grade: Claris Connect’s integration with Apple School Manager will pay huge dividends with scalability for Managed Apple IDs

I’ve been using Ansible for managing OS users last five years or so. Ansible built-in User module is quite handy and easy to use. There are many ready to use roles on Ansible Galaxy and Github with mostly the same functionality. But the Ansible itself implies an imperative way of doing things. Creating a user is quite an easy task, but managing users across multiple environments with hundreds and thousands of servers could be tricky. And maybe using tools like Puppet or Salt sound like a better idea for managing users in huge enterprise with complex hierarchy. But maybe this not necessary, and there is a way how to adapt our roles for large-scale environments.