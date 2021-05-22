Making the Grade: Claris Connect’s integration with Apple School Manager will pay huge dividends with scalability for Managed Apple IDs
A few weeks ago, 9to5Mac exclusively broke the news that Claris Connects was adding support for syncing student information systems to Apple School Manager. Since the news broke, I’ve heard from several IT managers at K–12 schools that are highly excited by the prospect of the integration going forward. Let’s dive into why Claris Connect will be a big part of a K–12 administrator’s life in the future.9to5mac.com